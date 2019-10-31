



Gale Weathers returns! Courteney Cox cut her bangs to recreate her character’s look in Scream 3 in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, October 31.

“It’s Halloween and I thought I’d get in the spirit of things and watch some of the Scream movies,” Cox, 55, said in the clip. “I chose Scream 3 and I noticed that Gale Weathers has those infamous bangs.”

She added, “I don’t think anything’s that wrong with it, check it out.”

The Friends alum turns the camera to the TV, which is playing a scene from the film that features the news reporter. Scream‘s theme song “Red Right Hand” by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds plays in the background. “I think they’re cool. I say I can bring it back. Let’s see,” she said.

Cox takes out a pair of scissors and cuts her bangs into a shorter style reminiscent of the one Gale sported in the film. “I like it,” she said as she examines her handiwork. “What do you think?”

The clip ends with Ghostface, the killer from the iconic franchise, popping up behind Cox who lets out a scream.

It’s unclear if the actress cut her own hair or wore a wig for the occasion. For the film, however, Cox wore a hairpiece. She told EW in 2010 that she thought it was “the most ridiculous look.”

“I wasn’t at a place in my life where I was like, ‘Guys, I gotta have another pair of bangs or I’m not shooting,’” Cox said at the time. “Ten years later I would do that.”

The star’s love for the films doesn’t seem to have been passed down to her daughter, CoCo, who she shares with ex-husband and Scream costar, David Arquette.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in September, Arquette, 48, said that his 14-year-old daughter doesn’t like watching the Scream movies.

“We started watching the first one but she got too shy about it,” the actor told Us. “It gave her the ickies [to see her parents on TV].”

Arquette and Cox met on the set of the first Scream film in 1996. The pair tied the knot in 1999 but separated in 2010. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.