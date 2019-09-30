Worth the wait! Courtney Sixx (née Bingham) showed off her and Nikki Sixx’s 2-month-old daughter, Ruby, on Instagram for the first time.

“Excited to share Ruby with you,” the DIY expert, 34, captioned a Sunday, September 29, social media post. “It’s been really nice having our privacy the past two months but I just couldn’t wait to show her off any longer!”

In the upload, Ruby stared at the camera while her mom said, “Say hi, Ruby. Hi!”

The California native announced in July that she and the Motley Crüe rocker, 60, had welcomed their first child together. “I’m so grateful to my Heavenly Father for blessing Nikki and me with the sweetest most angelic child of God,” the new mom wrote on Instagram at the time. “Ruby is more precious and more beautiful than I ever could have imagined. Her special spirit just radiates. The moment our Dr. placed her on top of me after what was an 18-hour labor but a very quick delivery, my heart just melted and I was instantly head over heels in love as my life changed forever in an instant.”

She went on to write, “I never knew this kind of love existed. I am so excited to be a mommy and know Nikki will be the most wonderful daddy ever just as he has been with my four step-children. We are home getting settled and Ruby is doing fantastic. … She [is] healthy with a full head of hair (Nikki) and long legs (me).”

The bass player, who is already father of Gunner, 28, Storm, 25, Decker, 24, and Frankie-Jean, 18, from previous relationships, posted the same photo to his own account. “Saturday night my wife Courtney and I welcomed into our world and family a very beautiful baby girl named Ruby Sixx,” the Grammy nominee wrote. “A spunky little girl with a full head of hair making her the 5th Sixx joining her two sisters and two brothers. Fatherhood has been the greatest joy in my life…..and @how2girl is a real natural as a mom.”

Us Weekly broke the news in January that Courtney and Nikki had their first little one on the way. They shared their daughter’s sex exclusively with Us the following month.