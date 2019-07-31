She’s here! Courtney Sixx gave birth on Saturday, July 27, welcoming her first child with her husband, Nikki Sixx.

“I’m so grateful to my Heavenly Father for blessing Nikki and me with the sweetest most angelic child of God,” the DIY expert, 33, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, July 31. “Ruby is more precious and more beautiful than I ever could have imagined. Her special spirit just radiates. The moment our Dr. placed her on top of me after what was an 18 hour labor but a very quick delivery, my heart just melted and I was instantly head over heels in love as my life changed forever in an instant.”

She added, “I never knew this kind of love existed. I am so excited to be a mommy and know Nikki will be the most wonderful daddy ever just as he has been with my four step-children. We are home getting settled and Ruby is doing fantastic. … She [is] healthy with a full head of hair (Nikki) and long legs (me).”

The Motley Crüe rocker, 60, posted the same pic to his own account, writing, “Saturday night my wife Courtney and I welcomed into our world and family a very beautiful baby girl named Ruby Sixx. A spunky little girl with a full head of hair making her the 5th Sixx joining her two sisters and two brothers. Fatherhood has been the greatest joy in my life…..and @how2girl is a real natural as a mom.”

Us Weekly broke the news in January that the musician and his wife were expecting. “We are over the moon excited to be having a baby!” Courtney told Us at the time. “Nikki is going to be the most amazing dad in the world because he already is.”

This is the blogger’s first child, while the rockstar is already a father of four children from previous marriages. He shares Gunner, 28, Storm, 25, and Decker, 23, with his first wife, Brandi Brandt, as well as Frankie-Jean, 18, with his second, Donna D’Errico.

One month later, the model confirmed to Us exclusively that they had a daughter on the way. “My dream has always been to have a little girl,” Courtney told Us in February. “I cannot wait [to] dress her up like a princess and do lots and lots of art and flower projects with her! Hopefully she loves pink as much as her mommy does!”

That same month, she showed off the pink and green swatches she was using for the baby-to-be’s room. “We got to pick out our dream fabrics for the nursery today,” Courtney captioned the pic. “I have the sweetest husband in the world.”

In May, she celebrated her little one’s impending arrival with a baby shower with Gretchen Rossi, Heather DuBrow and other celebs — and revealed her daughter’s name.

“Ruby is kicking and moving around like crazy since yesterday,” she captioned an Instagram upload at the time. “I think she must have felt all of the immense outpouring of love from all of my wonderful family and friends. I’m getting so excited to meet her I can’t hardly stand it.”

Us confirmed that she and the bass player got engaged in November 2012 while vacationing in St. Barts. They wed in March 2014 in Beverly Hills.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!