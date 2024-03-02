Cristiano Ronaldo made Paris Fashion Week a family affair by bringing his kids along to support their mom, Georgina Rodriguez.

On Friday, March 1, the model walked the runway in the Vetements Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show while her family proudly watched from the front row.

Ronaldo, 39, and son Cristiano Jr, 13 (whose mother has never been publicly identified), daughter Alana, 5, and twins Eva Marie and Mateo, 6, sat together and admired Rodriguez, 30, as she strutted down the catwalk with a slicked-back ponytail wearing a floor-length red dress with white trimming that trailed behind her. (Daughter Bella, who turns 2 in April, was not in attendance.)

The influencer’s sporty dress paid homage to Ronaldo and featured #7 on the front, which he wore while playing soccer for Manchester United, with the surname of the footballer above it.

When Rodriguez turned around, it was revealed that Ronaldo had signed the back of it and written a sweet love note. “For the love of my life Gio x Vetements. Cristiano Ronaldo,” the message said.

Ahead of their family’s trip overseas (they are currently based in Saudi Arabia amid Ronaldo’s contract to play in the Saudi Professional Football League), Rodriguez hinted to her social media followers that they were all traveling to a mysterious location by sharing a bunch of photos on her Instagram.

“A un lugar de fantasía con mis bebés,” the Argentina native captioned her post, which translates in English to “Off to a fantasy place with my babies.”

Her caption also featured several emojis, including a heart, a carousel horse, a Ferris wheel and a rollercoaster.

In the first image, Rodriguez was photographed posing in front of a private plane as she was holding a Chanel bag while wearing a gray fur coat and sweatpants. The second picture showed the couple’s kids dressed in colorful loungewear walking past several airplanes on the way to theirs.

She then gave viewers an inside look at the family’s flight by revealing pictures of them playing cards and an adorable drawing that one of her kids created while they were flying up in the clouds.

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been dating since 2016. The couple met at a Gucci store where she was a sales assistant at the time and have been together ever since.

In 2022, they were featured in a Netflix reality show together, I Am Georgina. During the first season, they opened up and described what their relationship was like when they first got together.

“Many times he’d come after work,” Rodriguez recalled in one episode. “He would come, I remember once, once in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean people couldn’t believe it.”