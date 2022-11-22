Cristiano Ronaldo Exits Manchester United After Explosive Interview

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially leaving Manchester United after sharing his frustrations with the team during an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future,” read a statement from the English Premier League club on Tuesday, November 22. “Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

The news of the soccer star’s mutual departure from the team comes a week after his highly-critical interview with Morgan. In the interview, Ronaldo shared he “felt betrayed” by the club, alleging he felt like he was being forced out.

“Some people, I feel, don’t want me here,” the forward admitted in the interview on November 13. “Not just this year, but last year too.”

Ronaldo also touched on his relationship with coach Erik ten Hag. “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo said at the time. “If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

The professional athlete’s contract with the English team was set to expire at the end of the season. He is also a member of Portugal’s national team and currently playing with them in Qatar for the World Cup.

The Portugal native has also faced hardship off the field recently. In April, Ronaldo revealed that he and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, lost one of their newborn twins during childbirth.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” he said in a joint statement with Rodríguez via Instagram. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

He also opened up about losing son Ángel in the same interview with Morgan, explaining that he struggled with having one twin survive and how it was one of the toughest moments he had endured since losing his father in 2005.

“I never felt to be happy and sad in the same moment,” Ronaldo admitted. “I never felt. It is hard to explain.”

Ronaldo and Rodríguez share newborn daughter Bella and 5-year-old daughter Alana Martina. The Manchester United alum is also the father of son Cristiano Jr., 12, and 5-year-old twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo.