Cristiano Ronaldo’s kids! The athlete became a dad in June 2010 and has been expanding his family ever since.

The Olympian’s eldest son, Cristiano Jr., was born the same year that he began dating Irina Shayk. The new dad chose not to share the infant’s maternity after his arrival.

“People speculate I was with this girl or another, or there was a surrogate mother,” the professional soccer player explained to Jonathan Ross in a November 2015 interview. “When Cristiano is going to grow up, I am always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son, but I am not going to say because people want me to say.”

Ronaldo split from Shayk in 2015 and moved on with Georgina Rodríguez. Not only did he welcome twins Eva and Mateo via surrogate in June 2017, but the Argentina native also gave birth to their first child together five months later.

“Alana Martina has just been born!” Ronaldo told his Instagram followers in November 2017. “Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!”

The forward announced in October 2021 that he and the model were adding more babies to their brood.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram statement at the time while sharing ultrasound photos. “Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you. #blessed.”

Two months later, the duo used pink and blue confetti-filled balloons to reveal the sexes of their upcoming arrivals.

Ronaldo announced in April 2022 that while Rodríguez had given birth to their baby girl, the infant’s twin brother tragically died in childbirth.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the couple wrote via Instagram at the time. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Ronaldo and Rodríguez concluded by thanking doctors and nurses “for all their expert care and support,” adding, “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Keep scrolling to see the Manchester United player’s growing family over the years.