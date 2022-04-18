Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, who were expecting twins, announced the death of one of their newborn children.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the 36-year-old athlete wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 18, in a statement signed by both him and the 27-year-old model. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The message continued: “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The pair did not reveal their daughter’s name or birthdate.

Ronaldo announced in October 2021 that Rodriguez was pregnant. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” the professional soccer player wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you. #blessed.”

Two months later, the couple used pink and blue confetti-filled balloons to reveal the sexes of their upcoming arrivals. “Where life begins and love never ends. #blessed,” the then-pregnant star captioned a December 2021 Instagram video.

The pair’s daughter Alana, 4, appeared in the footage, as well as Ronaldo’s three other children — son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Mateo and Eva, 4.

The Portugal native welcomed Mateo and Eva via surrogate and has not shared the maternity of Cristiano Jr., previously telling Jonathan Ross that he “never” will.

“People speculate I was with this girl or another, or there was a surrogate mother,” the Manchester United player explained in November 2015. “When Cristiano is going to grow up, I am always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son, but I am not going to say because people want me to say.”

Two years later, Ronaldo explained to Hola! Magazine that becoming a dad had “softened” him.

“Fatherhood has taught me things of love that I never knew existed,” he said in November 2017. “It has … given me a new perspective on what really matters in life. Seeing my family grow is, honestly, the greatest privilege I have had. I enjoy every second.”

The athlete told Player’s Tribune the previous month that fatherhood gave his career successes “a completely different feeling,” explaining, “This is why my time in Madrid has been special. I have been a footballer, yes, but also a father. … There are so many emotions happening simultaneously that you cannot describe the feeling in words.”

Ronaldo has been dating Rodriguez since 2016, meeting the Argentina native at the Gucci store she worked at as a shop assistant. Ronaldo previously dated Irina Shayk from 2010 to 2015.

“We can confirm Irina Shayk has ended her relationship to Cristiano Ronaldo of five years. She has been close with his family throughout the course of their relationship,” the 36-year-old model’s rep told Us Weekly after their breakup. “Any negative rumors with regards to Irina and the Ronaldo family are completely false and have not been a factor in the cause of the spilt.”

