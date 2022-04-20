All-star romances! Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to international models, reality stars and more over the years before sparking his romance with Georgina Rodríguez.

The former Real Madrid athlete’s most notable ex is Irina Shayk, whom he dated for five years beginning in 2010. He confirmed their breakup in January 2015.

“After dating for five years, my relationship with Irina Shayk has come to an end,” he noted in a statement to the Associated Press. “We believed it would be best for both of us to take this step now. I wish Irina the greatest happiness.”

Following her split from the Ballon d’Or winner, the Russia native moved on with Bradley Cooper, with whom she welcomed daughter Lea De Seine in March 2017. The twosome called it quits in June 2019.

Ronaldo, for his part, is the father of five. His eldest son, Cristiano Jr., was born in 2010. The Manchester United star has full custody of his firstborn, and he has stated that the identity of Cristiano Jr.’s mother will remain under wraps.

“People speculate I was with this girl or another, or there was a surrogate mother,” he told Jonathan Ross in a November 2015 interview. “When Cristiano is going to grow up, I am always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son, but I am not going to say because people want me to say.”

The Champions League player went on to welcome twins Eva and Mateo in June 2017 via surrogate. Five months later, Rodríguez gave birth to the pair’s first daughter together, Alana. The couple announced in October 2021 that they were expecting twins, revealing just before the new year that they were having a son and a daughter.

Rodríguez went into labor in April 2022. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the pair wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram at the time. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The parents, who began dating in 2016, went on to thank their nurses and doctors “for all their expert care and support,” concluding, “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Scroll down for a look at Ronaldo’s famous relationships and flings: