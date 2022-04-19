A family man! Besides being one of the greatest soccer players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo is also a loving dad to his sons and daughters.

The athlete most recently welcomed twin babies with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, in April 2022, but the couple’s infant son died during childbirth.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the duo wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The pair added, “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

The Manchester United player and the model are also the parents of daughter Alana, who arrived in November 2017. The little one’s birth came five months after Ronaldo welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogate.

The forward’s eldest son is named Cristiano Jr., and Ronaldo has yet to share the preteen’s maternity.

While the professional soccer player was dating Irina Shayk the same year that his first child was born, the former couple called it quits in 2015. Ronaldo moved on with Rodríguez the following year.

“It was love at first sight,” the Argentina native gushed to Grazia in January 2020. “We met for the first time on the street at a Gucci store in Madrid where I worked as a saleswoman. His height, his body, his beauty caught my attention. I was trembling in front of him, but a spark ignited. I am very shy and perhaps this stirred me more in front of a person who, with one glance, had touched me deeply. Then after, the way Cristiano treats me, cares for me and loves me did the rest.”

The I Am Georgina star went on to explain how much Ronaldo “excites” her during games.

“I am fortunate to be the partner of the best football player of all time,” the reality star told the magazine. “When he is on the field, I experience an infinite number of emotions. He doesn’t have any rivals.”

