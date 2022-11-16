Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about the pain he and partner Georgina Rodríguez endured after experiencing the loss of their newborn son — and how it’s affected their other children.

“The kids start to say ‘Mom, where is the other baby….'” the soccer star, 37, said in a sneak peek of an upcoming interview with Piers Morgan on Talk TV, which aired on Tuesday, November 15. “After one week I say, ‘Let’s be upfront, and let’s be honest with the kids, let’s say that, Ángel, which is his name, he [goes] to the Heaven.'”

The soccer star and Rodríguez, 28, announced they were expecting twins in October 2021. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” the captain of the Portugal national team wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you. #blessed.”

In April, the couple revealed that their daughter was born but their son passed away during childbirth.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo said in a joint statement with his girlfriend via Instagram. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The message continued: “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.

In addition to their newborn daughter, Bella, Ronaldo and Rodríguez share 5-year-old daughter Alana Martina. The Manchester United alum is also father to son Cristiano Jr., 12, and 5-year-old twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo.

In Tuesday’s clip, the Portugal native revealed to Morgan, 57, that he and his family talk about Ángel every day.

“The kids understand, we had shouts around the table and they say ‘Daddy I did this for Ángel’ and they point to the sky. Which I like the most because he’s part of their lives,” he recalled. “I am not gonna lie to my kids, I say the truth, which was a difficult process.”

The athlete confessed to the British talk show host that the loss was one of the toughest moments he has endured since losing his father in 2005, saying how he struggled with having one twin survive.

“I never felt to be happy and sad in the same moment,” Ronaldo admitted. “I never felt. It is hard to explain.”