Cristiano Ronaldo‘s little ones are getting bigger! The athlete celebrated twins Eva and Mateo with a sweet tribute as they turned 5 years old.

The 37-year-old soccer star gushed over his daughter and son in Portuguese via Instagram on Sunday, June 5. “Happy birthday my loves🎂🎉🙏🏽 Daddy couldn’t be more proud of you, keep being happy and with those beautiful smiles😀😘 I love you so much ❤️❤️,” the caption translates.

In the social media upload, the twins flashed wide smiles for the camera in what appeared to be school uniforms. Ronaldo is raising the toddlers with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, who also gave fans a glimpse of the birthday festivities.

“Happy 5 years to the loves of my life,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a video of Eva and Mateo playing with big brother Cristiano Jr., 11, and sister Alana, 4. “Mama couldn’t be more proud of you and the wonderful beings you are becoming. I love you with all my heart✨❤️ For blowing millions of candles together🎂💕👨‍👩‍👧‍👦.”

Eva and Mateo arrived via surrogate in June 2017, five months before the Argentina native gave birth to Alana. Ronaldo has never publicly revealed the identity of his eldest son’s mother.

In October 2021, the couple announced they were expanding their family again. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” the model and the Manchester United player wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you. #blessed.”

Two months later, the twosome used balloons filled with pink and blue confetti to reveal the sexes of their upcoming arrivals.

Rodríguez gave birth in April, with Ronaldo sharing that the duo’s infant son died during delivery. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” a social media statement read. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The pair thanked their “expert” medical staff for supporting them, concluding, “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Following their loss, Ronaldo and Rodríguez introduced their newborn daughter, Bella Esmeralda, to their social media followers, showing her bonding with her siblings. “Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us,” the Portugal native wrote via Instagram in April. “We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world. 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻.”

Scroll down for a look at how Ronaldo’s brood celebrated Eva and Mateo’s birthday: