An emotional message. After Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, announced the death of their newborn son, the athlete’s sister Katia Aveiro penned a touching Instagram tribute.

“I love you and my heart is all there on this side,” read the 44-year-old singer’sInstagram caption, translated from Portuguese. “May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more.”

Aveiro went on to call the late infant’s twin sister “firm and strong and full of health,” noting that the newborn will teach their family “more and more that only love matters.”

The songwriter concluded her post by seemingly referencing her dad José Dinis Aveiro’s 2005 death, writing, “Our little angel is already on father’s lap.”

The social media upload came hours after Ronaldo, 36, and Rodríguez, 27, told their Instagram followers about their baby boy’s death.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the pair captioned a joint statement. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The professional soccer player is also the father of daughter Alana, 4, with the model, as well as three other children: Cristiano, Jr., 11, and twins Mateo and Eva, 4.

The Olympian began dating the Argentina native in 2016, one year after his split from longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk. In October 2021, the couple revealed that they were expanding their family.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” Ronaldo wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you. #blessed.”

The duo announced the twins’ sexes two months later. “Where life begins and love never ends. #blessed,” Rodríguez captioned a December 2021 Instagram video of Ronaldo’s four kids popping pink and blue confetti-filled balloons.

The then-pregnant star continued documenting her pregnancy with baby bump updates on social media, from a Dubai vacation in January to a family walk the following month.

