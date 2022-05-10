Expanding their family! Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have gushed over their newest family member after their daughter Bella’s birth in April 2022.

The couple, who have been dating since 2016, previously welcomed daughter Alana in 2017. The athlete, for his part, is also a father to son Cristiano Jr. (born in 2010) and twins Eva and Mateo (born in 2017).

Ronaldo previously opened up about the lessons he learned after starting to expand his family. “Fatherhood has taught me things of love that I never knew existed,” he told Hola! magazine in November 2017. “It has given me a new perspective on what really matters in life. Seeing my family grow is, honestly, the greatest privilege I have had. I enjoy every second.”

In October 2021, Ronaldo and Rodríguez confirmed that they were growing their brood, writing via Instagram, “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you. #blessed.”

The model and the soccer player later announced that one of their twins died during labor. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement in April 2022. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The note concluded: “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

That same month, the pair documented their daughter’s arrival home from the hospital. “Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us,” the Portugal native wrote via Instagram. “We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

Rodríguez also revealed her baby’s name alongside adorable photos. “Bella Esmeralda 💚,” she wrote in May 2022. The Instagram post included several glimpses at their daughter’s first few days. The I Am Georgina star added Bella’s birthday April 18, 2022, to the message.

