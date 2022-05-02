Introducing their baby girl. Cristiano Ronaldo shared a photo cuddling his newborn daughter after the infant’s twin brother died during childbirth.

“Forever love,” the athlete, 37, captioned a photo of him cradling his baby girl against his shirtless chest. Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez have yet to announce their daughter’s name with the world following her arrival in April.

The Portugal native previously shared a family portrait via Instagram, showing the first glimpse of the infant days after she was born.

“Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us,” he wrote on April 21. “We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

Ronaldo and the model, 28, announced in an October 2021 Instagram post that they were expanding their family. The couple already shared daughter Alana, 4, with the professional soccer player also welcoming son Cristiano Jr., now 11, in June 2010 and twins Eva and Mateo, now 4, in June 2017 via surrogate.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins,” they wrote at the time. “Our hearts are full of love — we can’t wait to meet you. #blessed.”

The pair had their kids’ help while revealing the sex of their upcoming arrivals in December 2021. “Where life begins and love never ends. #blessed,” the Argentina native captioned an Instagram video of the little ones popping pink and blue confetti-filled balloons.

Last month, the duo told their Instagram followers in a joint statement that their baby boy had died.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the I Am Georgina stars wrote via Instagram on April 18. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Ronaldo and Rodríguez went on to write directly to their late infant, concluding, “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The Manchester United player’s team commented on the social media upload, writing, “Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

The soccer star’s sister Katia Aveiro mourned her nephew in a post of her own, writing, “I love you and my heart is all there on this side. ay God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more.”

After noting that her niece was “firm and strong and full of health” and showing the family “more and more that only love matters,” the singer concluded, “Our little angel is already on father [José Dinis Aveiro’s] lap.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.