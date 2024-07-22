Cristiano Ronaldo is soaking up the rest of summer with his family.

The soccer star, 39, shared a photo of himself, longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five kids enjoying family time on a boat via Instagram on Sunday, July 21.

“My life,” he captioned the sweet snap, which showed Rodriguez, 30, holding their youngest daughter Bella, 2, alongside twins Eva and Matteo, 7, and daughter Alana, 6. Ronaldo’s eldest son Cristiano Jr., 13 – whom he shares with a woman whose identity has been kept confidential – was also pictured.

Fans of Ronaldo were quick to comment on the photo, with one social media user writing, “Love you, sir. Perfect and happy family.” Another added, “He’s rich, and I’m not talking about money, congratulations Ronaldo.”

Though Ronaldo didn’t share the exact location of where he and his family were boating and catching rays, in a previous Instagram post, the professional soccer player hashtagged “visit Red Sea” and “Summer in Saudi.” (Ronaldo is currently the captain of the Al Nassr Football Club, which competes out of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.)

Ronaldo became a father after he welcomed son Cristiano Jr. in 2010, the same year he was romantically linked to Irina Shayk. Years after welcoming his firstborn, he explained to Jonathan Ross why he decided to not disclose his mother’s identity.

“People speculate I was with this girl or another, or there was a surrogate mother,” he said in a November 2015 interview. “When Cristiano is going to grow up, I am always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son, but I am not going to say because people want me to say.”

His statements echoed his 2010 birth announcement, which read, “It is with great joy and emotion that I inform I have recently become father to a baby boy. As agreed with the baby’s mother, who prefers to have her identity kept confidential, my son will be under my exclusive guardianship. I request everyone to fully respect my right to privacy (and that of the child) at least on issues as personal as these are.”

After Ronaldo and Shayk split in 2015, he moved on with Rodriguez. The couple welcomed their twins, Eva and Matteo, via surrogate in June 2017, and Rodriguez gave birth to her and Ronaldo’s daughter, Alana, five months later.

In October 2021, the Olympian announced that the pair were expecting twins. In April the following year, Ronaldo shared that they welcomed their daughter, Bella, but son Àngel had died.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo wrote at the time. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”