Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley Welcome 2nd Baby Boy

Round two! Hannah Billingsley gave birth on Friday, February 21, welcoming her and Shay Mooney’s second child together.

“Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney and wife Hannah are proud to welcome Ames Alexander Mooney,” the country star’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly, adding that the baby was born in Nashville, Tennessee, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and measuring 19.5 inches long. People was the first to report the news.

The singer later posted four pics of the family welcoming their latest member at the hospital. “Ames Alexander, welcome to the Mooney family,” he wrote on Instagram. “Asher has been so excited to meet you, ‘baby brover’. You are already so loved. I’m so proud to be your dad. And you have have the best momma on planet earth. Yesterday, Asher asked Hannah when baby brother’s mom was gonna come pick him up and take him to his house…so we might be in for a slight rude awakening. Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes 🏻.”

The Dan + Shay singer, 28, announced in August that they had another little one on the way after welcoming their son, Asher, now 2, in January 2017.

“Celebrating a number 1 with baby number 2!” the Grammy winner captioned his Instagram reveal. “Hannah and I have been dying to share the news. We thought for sure we’d be announcing a baby girl, but God has other plans for the Mooney’s. Found out today we’re having a BOY! Bout to be a new duo in town.”

The former Miss Arkansas, also 28, shared the news on her own social media account, writing, “Celebrating a #1 song this week… with baby #2! We have cried and laughed all morning (I thought for sure it was a girl)! We are over the moon and can’t wait to see this precious guy be the sweetest big brother, early next year! #WeAlreadyHadAGirlName #BackToTheDrawingBoard.”

The following month, the then-pregnant star gushed about her eldest. “He’s half of me and half of his daddy and entirely himself,” the former beauty queen wrote of Asher in October. “I think of the days ahead when the world will try to tell him who he should be… and I hold fast to these years. Before any other messages are written on his sweetheart, we will tell him how perfectly original he is.”

The couple wed in October 2017 in Arkansas, nine months after Asher’s arrival. “On one of our first dates, Shay brought me up to a hill overlooking his family’s farm. We sat and talked about life and dreamed about our futures,” Billingsley told Brides at the time. “We went back to the hilltop for our first look, where Shay patiently waited for me as my veil whipped in the wind. It was absolutely perfect.”