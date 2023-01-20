Dad of three! Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney and wife Hannah Billingsley welcomed their third child on Tuesday, January 17.

Mooney, 30, and Billingsley, 31, shared the first glimpses of their newborn via their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, January 20. “Abram Shay Mooney 1/17/23,” the musician captioned a sweet video. “Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it. ❤️.”

In her upload, Billingsley gushed: “Abram Shay, you’re so loved and so prayed over, baby boy. Thankful for all that God has done for us this week 🤍.”

In August 2022, the “Speechless” singer and the former Miss Arkansas announced that Billingsley was pregnant with their third baby in a joint social media post.

“Mooney Baby #3! Thankful. Excited. Tired,” the couple wrote via Instagram alongside a sweet video of their two sons, Asher, 5, and Ames, 2.

In the video clip, Billingsley asks Asher if he wants a baby brother or sister. After Asher reveals that he wants a baby sister, she replies, “Well, baby, it’s gonna be another baby brother.”

The birth of the couple’s third son comes after the country crooner revealed his health journey and reflected on his 50-pound weight loss.

“It’s weird not recognizing yourself. I got to a place mentally and physically that I will never go again,” Mooney captioned a mirror selfie of his progress via Instagram in December 2022. “It matters what we eat. It matters who you spend your time with. It matters what you choose to spend your time on. I’m so thankful for the people in my life that helped me make a change.”

The “10,000 Hours” singer added: “No one forced me into this. I wanted to change my life for me. I’ve never felt more alive. I’m not looking for mediocrity … let’s go find greatness.”

Billingsley, for her part, praised her husband for his commitment to his health. “So proud of you, baby… and proud of the example you’re setting for all our boys, physically and spiritually,” she commented on Mooney’s upload. “I’ll meet ya at the gym roughly 6 weeks after this baby gets here 😂.”

The songwriter and Billingsley tied the knot in October 2017, nine months after the duo welcomed Asher in that January.

“On one of our first dates, Shay brought me up to a hill overlooking his family’s farm. We sat and talked about life and dreamed about our futures,” the former pageant queen told Brides in April 2018. “We went back to the hilltop for our first look, where Shay patiently waited for me as my veil whipped in the wind. It was absolutely perfect.”

Three years after welcoming Asher, Billingsley gave birth to their second child, Ames, in February 2020.

“Ames Alexander, welcome to the Mooney family. Asher has been so excited to meet you, ‘baby brover.’ You are already so loved. I’m so proud to be your dad. And you have the best momma on the planet earth. ❤️😭,” Mooney shared via Instagram at the time, alongside photos of the newborn. “Yesterday, Asher asked Hannah when baby brother’s mom was gonna come pick him up and take him to his house …so we might be in for a slight rude awakening. 😂Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes ❤️🙌🏻.”