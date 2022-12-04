Nearly two months after Shay Mooney revealed his 50-pound weight loss, the country crooner still isn’t used to his new physique.

“It’s weird not recognizing yourself. I got to a place mentally and physically that I will never go again,” the Dan + Shay musician, 30, captioned a mirror selfie of his progress via Instagram on Friday, December 2. “It matters what we eat. It matters who you spend your time with. It matters what you choose to spend your time on. I’m so thankful for the people in my life that helped me make a change.”

He added: “No one forced me into this. I wanted to change my life for me. I’ve never felt more alive. I’m not looking for mediocrity … let’s go find greatness.”

Mooney’s loved ones and fellow country stars quickly lauded his empowering mindset.

“Love you brother. I’m so proud of you I could cry,” bandmate Dan Smyers wrote via Instagram comment. “In fact, I just might after watching this. Truly makes me so happy to see all your hard work paying off, not only physically, but mentally and emotionally too. Inspires me and everyone else around to become better versions of ourselves. The best is yet to come my friend. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Smyers’ wife, Abby Smyers, Jason Aldean, Carly Pearce and more of Mooney’s celebrity pals were equally proud of his progress. “So awesome. It’s a lot of work, it’s a grind. Happy for ya,” former baseball player Jim Edmonds replied.

Mooney — who married Hannah Billingsley in 2017, with whom he shares two sons — initially revealed earlier this year that he had dropped 50 months in five months.

“Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy,” the Arkansas native wrote via his Instagram Story in October. “Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I’m down almost 50lbs.”

Mooney credited his fitness transformation to “eating clean,” “not drinking alcohol” and “walking 7 miles a day.” He added: “And some weights. That’s it! I completely changed my lifestyle and I’ve never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually. If you’re looking for a sign… ”

The “10,000 Hours” singer is also looking forward to transforming his life in another way, as Billingsley, 31, is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child. The “Unexpected” podcast host responded to her husband’s weight loss progress by joking via Instagram that “your loss is my gain, literally.”

She added on Friday: “So proud of you, baby… and proud of the example you’re setting for all our boys, physically and spiritually 🤍. I’ll meet ya at the gym roughly 6 weeks after this baby gets here 😂.”