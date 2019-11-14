



Practice makes perfect! Dan + Shay revealed that Justin Bieber surprised them when he requested the country music duo perform “10,000 Hours” for the first time at his wedding.

“We sang ‘Speechless’ and then Justin jumped on stage,” Dan Smyers told Access Hollywood during the CMA Awards 2019 on Wednesday, November 13. “We were about to release our new single ‘10,000 Hours.’ We had not ever performed it live. And he was like ‘Yo, you guys gotta sing ‘10,000 Hours’ and he’s on the song with us and it was like, ‘Uh, I don’t wanna embarrass ourselves but we don’t quite know the words. We’ve never sang it in front of anybody.’ We hacked our way through it. It was cool.”

Dan + Shay, who won Vocal Duo of the Year at the CMAs, collaborated on the song with Bieber, 25. The music video was sentimental to all three crooners. Their wives — Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Abby Smyers and Shay Mooney‘s wife, Hannah Mooney — costarred alongside their significant others in the romantic video.

“I’d spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more,” the lyrics read. “Oh, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours / And I might never get there, but I’m gonna try / If it’s 10,000 hours or the rest of my life / I’m gonna love you.”

Smyers, 32, and Mooney, 27, penned the song along with Justin, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillon and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd.

Justin announced the song’s release in early October just days after his second wedding to Hailey, 22, on September 30. Smyers told Access Hollywood he thought the ceremony “was one of the most beautifully decorated and designed weddings of all time.”

Other attendees on the star-studded guest list included Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith and Ireland Baldwin. The couple first tied the knot at a New York City Courthouse in September 2018. A source told Us Weekly in October that they opted for a second ceremony for an important reason.

“Hailey and Justin wanted to have a proper ceremony to celebrate their love,” the source told Us. “Justin was really adamant about having one in front of their family and friends. It made their marriage feel more ‘real’ and ‘official’ to them.”