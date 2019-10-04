



So sweet. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin costarred alongside each other for the romantic music video “10,000 Hours” with pop music duo Dan + Shay — the couple’s first project together as newlyweds.

In the video, each singer is paired off with their wives — Hailey, 22, Dan Smyers‘ wife Abby Smyers and Shay Mooney‘s wife Hannah Mooney — as they sweetly croon to their partners in flower gardens. Video footage of special moments between each couple is shown on a smaller screen with a beautiful sunset in the background.

Clips of the “Sorry” singer, 25, and Hailey show the couple swimming in a pool together and sharing a kiss. In between the clips, Justin holds his wife’s hand, wraps his arms around her in a bed and even playfully balances her on his feet.

“Do you miss the road that you grew up on? Did you get your middle name from your grandma?” Justin sings on the track he cowrote along with Smyers, Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillion and Jason “Poor Bear” Boyd.

The video comes days after the couple tied the knot for a second time in South Carolina on Monday, September 30. The star-studded ceremony included celebrity pals Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith and Ireland Baldwin.

On Tuesday, October 1, Justin shared a picture with his new bride in a photo booth captioned “My bride is [fire].”

The couple first dated from 2015 to 2016 before splitting. They reunited in June 2018 and Justin proposed one month later. They were legally married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. A source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this week that it was important for them to also have a traditional ceremony.

“Hailey and Justin wanted to have a proper ceremony to celebrate their love,” the source told Us. “Justin was really adamant about having one in front of their family and friends. It made their marriage feel more ‘real’ and ‘official’ to them.”

The year gave the pair time to better connect as a couple, the source added.

“Justin and Hailey are far more emotionally and mentally supportive of each other than ever before,” the insider told Us. “It has been a process, but they have worked through it and have come out on the other side of things. They are in a much healthier and understanding space now and are so happy to be celebrating their love with their families and friends.”

