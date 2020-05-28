Round two! Dane DeHaan announced on Thursday, May 28, that his wife, Anna Wood, gave birth to their second child together.

“And just like that, we are a family of four,” the actor, 34, captioned an Instagram family photo. “Welcome to the [world] Bert Apollo DeHaan.”

His wife, 34, added with a post of her own: “He is our rainbow baby. Not just because of the loss we suffered before we conceived him. He also brings a hope and joy in this scary sad time for our nation and world. He was born weeks early in NYC in the middle of a global pandemic. He is already a brave tiny warrior who has reminded us to live, love, and stay present in his five short days earthside. We can’t wait to keep learning from him.”

The couple announced in December 2019 that they were expecting baby No. 2 after welcoming their now 2-year-old daughter, Bowie, in 2017. “DeHaan Party of Four comin’ atcha in 2020,” the actress captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

The Kill Your Darlings star, also shared the same photos of their daughter to his own account. In the sweet shots, Bowie held up four fingers while her mom and dad smiled down at her, then proudly showed off a blue “little brother” onesie by the Christmas tree.

The pair, who wed in 2012 in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia, announced Bowie’s birth on Easter five years later. “Overjoyed to introduce our daughter, Bowie Rose DeHaan,” Wood wrote via Instagram in April 2017. “She is the light of our lives.”

As for the BAFTA Award nominee, he captioned his reveal: “You’re not a baby Bowie, you’re my friend.”

He and Wood met in high school and have been dating since 2006. The Pennsylvania natives both appeared in Chronicle in 2012 and now live in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, with their toddler.

Wood reflected on her 16 years with DeHaan in a February 2020 birthday tribute, writing, “We remembered this morning that it’s the 16th anniversary of him dumping me in high school but it all worked out in the end. I love this man in every way possible. He is so handsome. He is so smart. He’s so passionate. He’s an incredible husband. An outstanding Dad. He’s a really really good human being. His heart is in the right place. He’s always pushing himself towards growth. He’s just honestly indescribable. You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me babe. I’m the luckiest.”

For the pregnant star’s December birthday, DeHaan called her the “perfect woman” on Instagram. “I’ve officially known @annawoodyall half of her life,” the A Cure for Wellness star captioned the photo of his wife.