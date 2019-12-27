



Round two! Anna Wood is pregnant, expecting her second child with Dane DeHaan.

“DeHaan Party of Four comin’ atcha in 2020,” the actress, 33, captioned a Thursday, December 26, Instagram post featuring their 2-year-old daughter, Bowie.

The actor, also 33, shared the same sweet shots on his own account. In one black-and-white family photo, Bowie rocked a tiara and held up four fingers while her parents smiled down at her. She showed off a “little brother” onesie with a smile in the second photo taken on Christmas morning, revealing the sex of baby No. 2.

The pair, who wed in June 2012, welcomed Bowie five years later. “Overjoyed to introduce our daughter, Bowie Rose DeHaan,” Wood wrote on social media in April 2017. “She is the light of our lives. Happy Easter!”

In the Instagram reveal, the newborn sat beside a stuffed bunny wearing rabbit ears of her own and a white onesie. “Today I am 2 weeks old,” read a sign beside her.

As for DeHaan, the new dad announced the news with an intimate photo having skin-to-skin contact with his infant daughter. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star gazed down at her with a cell phone held to his ear.

“You’re not a baby Bowie, you’re my friend,” the Pennsylvania native captioned the father-daughter photo.

Bowie got more for Christmas this year than just the news that she is going to be a big sister. The toddler also received a hooded dinosaur cape on Wednesday, December 25.

“#Merry Merry #Happy Happy,” DeHaan wrote alongside a photo of the little one sporting her latest accessory over red flannel pajamas. The In Treatment alum matched his daughter, wearing the same PJs in the background.

Wood posted the festive photo, writing, “Christmas. Any questions?”

She and DeHaan have been together since 2006 and both appeared in Chronicle six years later. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in June 2012 in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia. They live in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.