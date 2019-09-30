First-time parents! Daniella Monet and her fiancé, Andrew Gardner, welcomed their baby boy on Sunday, September 29.

“And just like that, you are our everything,” the Victorious alum, 30, captioned an Instagram photo of her son.

Monet announced in April that she and the Pennsylvania native had a little one on the way. “We’re going to be parents!!!” the actress captioned her Instagram reveal at the time, featuring a positive Clearblue pregnancy test. “Can you believe it?? MOM & DAD. We are sooo excited and even more excited to finally share the news!”

Gardner posted footage from their ultrasound appointment on his own social media account, writing, “It’s a different kind of love.”

The following month, the former Nickelodeon star and her fiancé found out the sex of their baby-to-be with a pink and blue cake covered in strawberries. “Such a sweet, special moment,” Monet wrote on Instagram after their gender reveal party. “I cannot wait to share all these memories w our bb boy. Little man – you’re not even here yet, and you’ve already given me a permasmile.”

Since then, the Los Angeles native has been giving her followers baby bump updates with maternity shoots and bikini pics.

The new parents got engaged in December 2018, and Monet documented the Christmas surprise on YouTube at the time. Gardner blindfolded the vegan and had her remove it in front of their kitchen window where she could see “Marry Me?” carved into a tree in their backyard.

Monet immediately started crying when she read the message, saying, “I can’t turn around.” But when she did, her then-boyfriend of six years was on one knee with a ring. “Are you being serious?” she asked. And when he proposed, she replied, “Yeah. You’re weird.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!