



“It’s still been a little bit of a rollercoaster,” the Boy Meets World alum, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Saturday, October 5, at the 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. “We’ve been in and out of Children’s Hospital and doctor’s appointments. He was on a medicated formula because he couldn’t be on breast milk because of the condition that he had … creating the fluid in his lungs.”

The actress added, “Obviously there are such great benefits to breast milk, so we keep doing X-rays. The fluid was gone so we were given the go-ahead to put him back on breast milk, and then we did and we went back in for a checkup and the fluid was back in his lungs so we had to take him off of it again. Like with anything, it is hit and miss and we are back now and the fluid is out of his lungs again. So as of yesterday, we started breast milk again and we go back in for a follow-up in a few weeks.”

When the Girls Meets World star and her husband, 39, welcomed their first child a month early in June, she opened up on Instagram about the “terror, vulnerability and unadulterated sadness” they were experiencing.

Once the pair were able to bring their baby boy home, Karp joked that he would hold those emotions over Adler’s head “for the rest of [his] life.”

Now that he’s out of the hospital, Fishel is happy to report that their infant is “not struggling [and] not uncomfortable.” She told Us on Saturday: “He’s happy and living life. He doesn’t even know that anything’s wrong. It’s just me who knows. It’s just mom and dad who are dealing with the brunt of worrying about it.”

She is loving motherhood so far, Fishel went on to say. “He’s a smiley, happy, wonderful, lovely baby,” she gushed to Us. “So even on the nights that I’m like, ‘Why doesn’t he want to sleep?’ when I wake up in the morning and I look in the bassinet and I go, ‘Good morning!’ and he just lights up from ear to ear I’m like, ‘Ah! Who needs sleep? There’s coffee!’”

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan

