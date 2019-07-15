Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp Take Son Adler Home From the NICU





What a relief! Danielle Fishel and husband Jensen Karp took their newborn son, Adler, home from the neonatal intensive care unit on Monday, July 15, three weeks after the little guy arrived a month early.

“Adler is 3 weeks old today and officially a NICU graduate!” Fishel, 38, wrote on Monday, alongside a photo of herself and Jensen leaving the hospital ward, Adler’s car seat in hand. “Thank you to everyone at [Children’s Hospital L.A.] and especially our primary nurses @cassiejosharrod and @quyenlyyy.”

She added: “We never wanted to know this hospital and its staff so well but now that we do, we can say with certainty there is no better place for children with medical needs. Now we hope to never be back. 🙂 Finally, our love and hugs to every single parent who has ever spent time in the NICU and especially those we left behind today.”

The Boy Meets World alum’s post has gotten more than 1,700 comments so far, including outreaches from celebrities. “This makes me SO happy,” Bob Saget wrote. “Lotsa love!”

Danica McKellar wrote, “YAYAYAY!! I’m so happy for you I could cry! Love to your beautiful family!!” And John Mayer simply commented, “Kvelling.”

Fishel and Karp, who have been married since November 2018, opened up about Adler’s hospitalization earlier this month as they announced his arrival. “Here is Adler Lawrence Karp. Our miracle,” the TV producer wrote on Instagram. “He was born a month early on June 24th at 4:52 AM, days after he surprised us with not only an early birth, but with a shocking ultrasound that has since taken over lives.”

Karp continued: Despite months of clean bills of health, at the last minute, he developed unexplained fluid in both of his lung cavities. Our ensuing rollercoaster ride of emotion, terror, vulnerability and unadulterated sadness has been one we did not expect. Adler is currently in the care of incredible, thoughtful and outlandishly skilled nurses and doctors, yet we’re still in so much pain not being able to bring him home.”

On Saturday, July 13, Fishel told Instagram followers that Adler was “getting better and stronger” each day, writing, “@jensenkarp and I keep reminding ourselves that we are extremely lucky — Adler *will* eventually come home with us — and therefore this is nothing but an enormous test of our patience and willingness to relinquish control. Two things I have never been plentiful in but are absolutely necessary in parenthood!”

The actress concluded: “He is also receiving the best possible care from the most loving, warm, kind, intelligent nurses and doctors the world has ever known! Literal angels. Thank you to everyone who has sent their messages of encouragement, hope, love, and prayers for our family.”

