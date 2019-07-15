



Progress report! Danielle Fishel gave an update on her and Jensen Karp‘s infant son Adler’s health after the little one was born one month early.

“We’re still in the hospital but Adler is getting better and stronger every day,” the Boy Meets World alum, 38, captioned a Saturday, July 13, Instagram post of her baby boy wearing an I Love Pasta onesie. “@jensenkarp and I keep reminding ourselves that we are extremely lucky — Adler *will* eventually come home with us — and therefore this is nothing but an enormous test of our patience and willingness to relinquish control. Two things I have never been plentiful in but are absolutely necessary in parenthood!”

The actress added, “He is also receiving the best possible care from the most loving, warm, kind, intelligent nurses and doctors the world has ever known! Literal angels. Thank you to everyone who has sent their messages of encouragement, hope, love, and prayers for our family. They have comforted us and been such an inspiration when we’ve felt down.”

The social media upload comes two weeks after the Girl Meets World star and her husband, 39, announced their bundle of joy’s early arrival.

“Here is Adler Lawrence Karp. Our miracle,” Karp wrote alongside a photo of his baby boy at the hospital at the time. “He was born a month early on June 24th at 4:52 AM, days after he surprised us with not only an early birth, but with a shocking ultrasound that has since taken over lives. Despite months of clean bills of health, at the last minute, he developed unexplained fluid in both of his lung cavities. Our ensuing rollercoaster ride of emotion, terror, vulnerability and unadulterated sadness has been one we did not expect. Adler is currently in the care of incredible, thoughtful and outlandishly skilled nurses and doctors, yet we’re still in so much pain not being able to bring him home.”

The comedian and his wife tied the knot in November 2018. The pair revealed two months later that they were expecting their first child.

Last month, Fishel told Us Weekly exclusively why pregnancy can sometimes be “miserable.”

“Once you really start showing, there’s no hiding it, so it’s the topic of conversation everywhere you go,” she explained to Us in June. “You always feel like you want to give a positive and uplifting answer, and some days, you’re just like, ‘I’m over it. I’m just super uncomfortable and I’m over it.’”

