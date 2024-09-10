Dave Grohl’s daughters Violet and Harper have seemingly deactivated their social media accounts following their dad’s announcement that he welcomed a baby outside of his marriage.

When visiting Violet’s Instagram account a message appears that reads, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.” It is unclear when the page was deactivated.

The same message was visible for Harper’s Instagram account. Both Violet and Harper’s TikTok pages have also seemingly been taken down as well.

Grohl made headlines on Tuesday, September 10, when he revealed his baby news. “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl wrote via Instagram. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Related: Foo Fighters Singer Dave Grohl’s Family Guide: Meet His Wife, 4 Daughters Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Dave Grohl surprised the world in 2024 when he revealed that he welcomed a daughter with an unnamed woman outside of his marriage with wife Jordyn Blum. “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl announced via Instagram in September 2024, noting he intended to be […]

He concluded, “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, tied the knot in 2003. They share Violet, 18, and Harper, 15, as well as daughter Ophelia, 10.

Grohl has opened up about his family through the years, sharing in a 2007 interview with The Guardian that Blum and his oldest daughter are “anchors that keep me from completely disappearing.”

Two years later, Grohl got candid about his changing priorities while touring with the Foo Fighters. “I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days,” he shared with Time. “It’s changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It’s inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting.”

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

In 2007, Grohl gave insight into his altered lifestyle amid fatherhood. “We don’t talk about how much we drank last night [anymore],” he said about his band. “[Now] it’s how much sleep we got, how much sleep the baby got, diaper rash, formula. … I realized the life I always imagined beginning once the band ended has to begin now.”

Grohl has performed with his eldest daughter through the years, including at Lollapalooza in 2021. At the time, Grohl gushed that Violet was “the most bad-ass person I know in my life.” The next year, she sang a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Help Me” at a pre-Grammys party in 2022.