



“We try to go away or take a date night every so often because I think that’s really important, not only for the couple, but for the kids to see,” the chef, 44, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his Gardein partnership. “The kids see that their parents are safe and their parents are on a good foot. Of course, they don’t want you to leave. ‘Please stay. Don’t go away from us.’ But it’s important for them to see that we are working on each other because it’s another job to cultivate.”

The Michigan native described some of the ways he and the Tony winner, 46, make “time for each other” despite their busy schedules. “Even if the kids fall asleep and we end up watching Netflix on the couch, that, we feel, is a connection because we’re sharing something,” Burtka explained. “Or just cuddling in the morning or bringing each other a cup of coffee. It’s the little gestures that make up for the bigger stuff.”

Since relationships — and the people in them — are constantly changing, the Life Is a Party author told Us that he and Harris have chosen to “embrace all of” the shifts in their dynamic.

He and the Series of Unfortunate Events star welcomed Harper and Gideon in 2010 and recently moved their family from Los Angeles to New York City. “[The best part is the] culture and energy and being engrossed in the world,” Burtka told Us exclusively earlier this month of raising the twins in the Harlem neighborhood. “When you live in Los Angeles, you’re so isolated. You got in your car and you had to drive to the Asian park or the Hispanic park. [Here], everyone’s so melted together.”

He is also expanding his kids’ horizons with Gardein meals in the kitchen. “This awesome, plant-based company makes really amazing products,” Burtka shared with Us. “A lot of people are trying to eat one plant-based meal a day, and it’s so good for you. It’s better for the environment, and it gets your kids eating better foods and more nutritional foods. I think it’s good to clean yourself out with more plant-based meals.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi