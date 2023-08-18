Dax Shepard Jokes About 2 Daughters Future Sex Lives

Dax Shepard is already mentally preparing for the day his two daughters start having sex — and the house is off limits.

“I’m not going to love seeing some 25-year-old dude in boxers in my kitchen,” Shepard, 48, told guest Dr. Wendy Mogel on the Wednesday, August 16, episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast. (Shepard shares daughters Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, with wife Kristen Bell.)

Mogel, who is a clinical psychologist, noted that Shepard is “entitled to that,” but pointed out that kids will eventually have “sleepover” guests.

“It’s not going to be for me,” Shepard said of his kids having sex in his house. “I’m very pro-sex, I hope they’re very happy and adventurous.”

When asked, “Where are they supposed to have it, Dax?” Shepard joked, “In their car like everyone else did, I guess.”

Shepard doesn’t like the idea of his girls sleeping with men inside his home, but both he and Bell, 43, have been open with their kids about sexuality for years.

Back in 2018, Bell recalled the couple tried to sit down a 5-year-old Lincoln and a 3-year-old Delta down for a sex talk.

“We said, ‘Well, mom has a vagina, and dad has a penis and there’s sperm, and an ovum and then they connect and it makes a baby,” Bell exclusively told Us Weekly. “Truly, by the second sentence, they had walked outside.”

The actress noted that although it didn’t go as planned, she and Shepard had previously made a pact to be “very, very honest with them and never to sort of spin a fairy-tale, even if it’s about hard subjects.”

Three years later, Shepard told his “Armchair Expert” listeners that he and Bell were very intentional about teaching their girls about sex in an empowering manner.

Shepard revealed in October 2021 that Bell found an “ingenious” and “subtle” way to show Lincoln and Delta, who were 8 and 6 at the time, that they are “in the driver’s seat.”

Bell told the girls that “the woman takes the man’s penis and puts it in her vagina” instead of “the man puts his penis in your vagina,” Shepard recounted. He explained: “Right away it’s like, ‘You’re in charge of this and you will decide to put this in your vagina.’ I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a nice little adjustment we’re going to make.’”