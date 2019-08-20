



An adorable interruption! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s 4-year-old daughter, Delta, dropped a Lego off a hotel balcony while a wedding happened down below.

The Good Place star, 39, documented the rescue mission on her Monday, August 19, Instagram Story, writing, “We got to witness a gorgeous wedding outside our hotel balcony @terranearestor. The girls were in awe, and both me and dad were crying. Dad was whispering beautiful things in my ear like, ‘Wedding are so moving. Wouldn’t the world be a bit more peaceful if enemy’s [sic] to watch each other get married?’ and, ‘Do you think I should take my shirt off for this?’ And then it happened. Anna’s Lego head fell of the balcony and into a tree.”

The actress added, “’I lost Anna’s Con-ortion head!’ my youngest screamed at the wedding guests. Toddler translation: ‘I lost Anna’s Coronation head.’ So Dad jumped at the opportunity to save the day. The problem was, the wedding guests saw some hillbillies MacGyvering some spare hotel room parts and smacking them in the bushes and didn’t know what the f–k was happening. But dad did not give up. He waited until the guests were leaving and tried again. Anna’s Lego head was rescued and the whole wedding cheered.”

The “Armchair Expert” podcast host, 44, used an umbrella hooked around a lunchbox to retrieve the Frozen character piece. After he lifted it out of the bush, he cried out, “This wedding will have great fortune!”

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2013, also share their 6-year-old daughter, Lincoln. In March 2018, the Veronica Mars star told Us Weekly exclusively about how fast her little ones are growing up.

“It is [bittersweet],” the Michigan native told Us at the time. “I was really hoping when I had kids, I got the two that wouldn’t grow up. But I didn’t. You can either look at it like you’re losing something, like she’s never going to be a baby again, or you can change your glasses and look at it positively. Like, I now get to know this human being. I’m allowed to get to know this person who will have her own opinions and ideas. That’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

