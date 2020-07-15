A double standard. Dax Shepard said the parenting police for coming after his wife, Kristen Bell, more often than him for how they’re raising their two daughters.

“Shaming traps in general are pretty misogynistic and aimed largely at women,” the “Armchair Expert” podcast host, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 13, while promoting Planet Oat’s Summer Kit and Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts. “Kristen will get attacked long before I will even though we’re both equally in the mix. I am against any version of shaming, whether it starts with ‘How long did you breast-feed?’ ‘Did you give birth in the woods?’ ‘Did you do this?’ ‘Are you doing that?’”

The actor, who shares Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, with the Good Place alum, 39, told Us that he does try his best to be “sympathetic” when it comes to social media haters.

“Under that is something that’s quite relatable and loving, which is most people want their kids to thrive in all the ways,” the Parenthood alum explained. “They want them to be healthy, they want them to have opportunities, they want all that. That’s what we all have in common. .. Your identity becomes so interconnected with your children. You feel like they represent you and you represent them. When you’re in those conversations with people, you’re in very dangerous territory of challenging identities, and that’s when people get really emotional and upset.”

Bell was recently criticized after saying their youngest daughter was “still in diapers.” The actress later clarified that Delta only wore diapers to bed, adding earlier this month that she is officially sleeping without them.

“We can’t really tell her, ‘No diapers,’ because that’s just an invitation for her to wear them until she’s 26, and she will,” Shepard told Us, noting that Delta is a lot like him in that way. “I know she’s got the willpower to do it. … My second daughter is like me and just loves to control adults. That’s her favorite activity.”

The Bless This Mess alum has been cooking with his girls this summer and feels like a “really good parent” using Planet Oat recipes, including Banana Split Frozen Dessery Cakes, Oat Crusted Chicken Tenders with Oatmilk Ranch Dipping Sauce and Creamy Oatmilk Pesto Zucchini Flatbread.

“We’ve been real into making banana splits with them,” Shepard told Us. “You get that one banana in there too. … As a parent, one fruit and no dairy is a huge victory for us.”

He personally loves Planet Oat’s non-dairy products, telling Us, “I’m just a true fan. I tried the ice cream and I was like, ‘Get out of here. Now I can eat ice cream and not feel like I want to jump off a building.’ … You take the dairy out of it and I can party and without regret.”

