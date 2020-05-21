Potty training problems! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s youngest daughter is “still in diapers.”

“My oldest daughter at 21 months, we merely suggested that she us the toilet in the other room and [she] never wore another diaper beyond that,” the actress, 39, told Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson of Lincoln, 7, in a Wednesday, May 20, Momsplaining with Kristen Bell episode. “We were lying in bed giggling about this, my husband and I, like, ‘Why does everyone make a big deal out of this potty training? It’s so easy. Just tell the kid to use the toilet.’”

The Good Place alum went on to say of Delta, 5: “Currently, my youngest is 5 and a half, still in diapers.”

Rudolph, 47, replied, “It’s real relative, isn’t it?”

Bell agreed, saying, “Yes, because every kid is so different.”

The Frozen star welcomed Lincoln and Delta in 2013 and 2014, respectively, and previously shared the “controversial” way she gets her youngest to fall asleep.

“My 3-year-old decided to stop sleeping about nine months ago,” she told Parents in March 2018. “And every night, when we put her to bed, she turns the lights on, which annoys the 4-year-old, and she will move furniture and bang on the door with different, hard toys. We switched the door knob. We turned the lock on the outside.”

Bell explained at the time: “We lock it when she gets in there, and we stand outside and say, ‘We love you, we will talk to you in the morning, but now, it’s time for sleep.’ And after about 10 minutes, she’ll wind herself down. And then, before we go to bed, obviously, we unlock it.”

The Emmy nominee and the “Armchair Expert” podcast host have been documenting their quarantine with their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the Michigan native joked that Delta had created a vaccine for the virus, writing via Instagram: “Well folks, she’s done it. Don’t get me wrong, she has more trials to do to assure its efficacy — but my 5-year-old just came into my bedroom with a vial full of colored water and told me, ‘I just made the vaccine for coronavirus!’”