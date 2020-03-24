Kristen Bell Jokes Daughter Made Coronavirus Vaccine, Needs ‘More Trials’

Mini scientist in the making! Kristen Bell’s youngest daughter tried her hand at making a coronavirus vaccine amid the virus’ spread.

“Well folks, she’s done it,” the actress, 39, captioned a Monday, March 23, photo of Delta. “Don’t get me wrong, she has more trials to do to assure its efficacy — but my 5-year-old just came into my bedroom with a vial full of colored water and told me, ‘I just made the vaccine for coronavirus!’”

In the social media upload, the little one proudly held up the green vial. The Michigan native used a heart-eye emoji to cover her face, then scribbled an orange tee over her body.

“If it really works then jokes on you!” Justin Long commented on the post, while Ryan Hansen wrote, “You guys will finally be rich!”

Bell, who also shares daughter Lincoln, 6, with her husband, Dax Shepard, has been self-quarantining with her brood amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor, 45, has been living separately from his family members after traveling.

“To be cautious, I asked him to stay at a friend’s empty apartment for a bit to make sure he had no symptoms,” the Good Place alum explained via Instagram on Thursday, March 19. “Today we were missing him so much, we did the only logical thing we knew how to do. Danced outside his window to a @bensplatt and @dearevanhansen serenade. #weareinthistogether #wavingthroughawindow.”

Bell posted a video of their dance moves, as well as an art project one of her daughters completed while social distancing at home.

“Here’s a cool coloring project we just did! #flattenthecurve,” the Zimzum of Love author captioned the Instagram upload. “We are going to flatten the curve,” the sheet of paper read in colored letters.

Bell’s daughters also showed their support for the cause when their mom donated to No Kid Hungry last week. “The reason the [donation amount] is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank,” the Frozen star wrote. “I couldn’t have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.”

