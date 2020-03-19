Showing their support! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s daughters want to help out amid the coronavirus spread.

When No Kid Hungry highlighted the actress, 39, for donating $150,007.96 to “send out even more grants to schools and community groups working to feed kids during the #COVID19 outbreak,” the Michigan native explained why she donated such a specific amount.

“The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank,” the Frozen star captioned a Wednesday, March 18, Instagram upload. “I couldn’t have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.”

The Golden Globe nominee, who shares Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, with Shepard, 45, went on to write, “NKH has always been there for kids who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellys [sic] all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together.”

In the social media upload, Bell showed Lincoln and Delta’s hands showing off their dollar bills and coins.

The Good Place alum’s family members have been self-quarantining amid the coronavirus spread, and she gave her followers a glimpse of their activities on Monday, March 16.

“Heres a cool coloring project we all just did! #flattenthecurve,” the Zimzum of Love author captioned a photo of an art project. The colored piece of paper read, “We are going to flatten the curve.”

Bell also explained how she has been handling package deliveries, writing via Instagram at the time: “I ask the delivery person to please leave the boxes outside. Then I open the packages outside — touching them with a wipe or glove. Dispose of the packaging and glove/wipe outside. Wipe down the contents of the package with disinfectant and bring the contents inside. I’m told you can also opt to leave your external clothing outside if you live where there is some sun. Also I say a big thanks to the delivery person who is very busy supporting everyone now.”

