Kristen Bell, Kids Dance Outside Dax Shepard's Window While He Isolates

Keeping dad entertained! Kristen Bell and her children showed Dax Shepard how much they missed him while he self-isolates amid the coronavirus outbreak — with a dance party.

The Good Place alum, 39, posted a video via Instagram on Thursday, March 19, of her daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, whom she shares with Shepard, 45, dancing outside of his window.

“@daxshepard got back from travelling [sic] on monday,” Bell captioned the since-deleted post. “To be cautious, i asked him to stay in our friend [sic] empty apt for a few days to make sure he had no symptoms. Today we were missing him so much, we did the only logical thing we could do. Danced outside his window to a @bensplatt and @dearevanhansen serenade.”

The Veronica Mars alum has been trying to keep her children entertained while her family remains quarantined amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Bell shared that her kids have even gotten into charity work while in isolation.

The Frozen star donated $150,007.96 to the nonprofit organization No Kid Hungry to “send out even more grants to schools and community groups working to feed kids during the #COVID19 outbreak.” She revealed that the donation was such a specific amount because her kids wanted to help.

“The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank,” Bell explained via Instagram on Wednesday, March 18. “I couldn’t have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.”

Earlier this week, Bell detailed how she’s taken precautions when handling package deliveries, which includes a lot of sanitizing.

“I ask the delivery person to please leave the boxes outside,” Bell explained via Instagram on Monday, March 16. “Then I open the packages outside — touching them with a wipe or glove. Dispose of the packaging and glove/wipe outside. Wipe down the contents of the package with disinfectant and bring the contents inside. I’m told you can also opt to leave your external clothing outside if you live where there is some sun. Also I say a big thanks to the delivery person who is very busy supporting everyone now.”

