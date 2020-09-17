Super-dad status! Dax Shepard gave himself a fresh new look to match one of his daughters — and scored major parenting points in the process.

“Thank you @sarabareilles forgiving my daughters an anthem. She requested a specific haircut a few days ago, and now I want to match her,” the Parenthood alum, 45, captioned an Instagram video on Thursday, September 17, documenting his DIY haircut. Shepard shaved down one side of his hair carefully while playing “Armor” by Sara Bareilles in the background.

The Grammy nominee, 40, quickly thanked Shepard for the love and for setting a powerful example for his kids. The Michigan native shares daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, with wife Kristen Bell. “This is the best best best. Thank you for being a kick ass dad for strong young women!” Bareilles commented.

Bell, 40, posted the same video to her own Instagram account and gushed over her husband’s gentle heart. “I love this man so much,” she wrote on Thursday. “He wanted to twin with our daughter.”

While quarantined as a family amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bell and Shepard haven’t held back any details about their lives at home, even the more stressful moments. Earlier this month, the Good Place alum opened up about catching her little ones sneaking an unexpected snack during their Zoom school day.

“They have 15-minute breaks where they’re allowed to jump around and grab a snack and wiggle it out,” Bell explained on an episode of the “Say Yes! With Carla Hall” podcast. “I walk in to check on them at 9:30 and both of them are drinking an O’Doul’s on their Zooms. They’re both just sipping their Doulies. And I’m like, ‘What must these other parents and teachers think of me?'”

Despite often living out her parenting fails in the public eye, the Veronica Mars star isn’t worried about negative comments. “You’re welcome to tell me I’m a terrible parent. I don’t care. I’m a great parent, I think. I’m learning every day,” she said on the podcast.

Shepard and Bell, who tied the knot in 2013, have grown into their roles as modern parents day by day. In July, the Bless This Mess actor told Us Weekly exclusively that he and his wife aren’t afraid to resolve conflict in front of their kids — no matter how messy it gets.

“We try to model as often as possible, like, ‘Oh, I was wrong an hour ago. When I said that, I didn’t have all the information,'” he explained. “Or, ‘I was angry and I was being vengeful and that’s not fair to anyone.’ … There’s no shame in making mistakes. There’s only shame in ignoring your mistakes, not acknowledging them and not trying to do better.”