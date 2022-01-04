The perfect timing. Diane Kruger spoke candidly on Saturday, January 1, about why waiting to have a baby until age 42 was the best decision.

“I am so glad I did not have a kid at 30,” the actress, 45, told the Sunday Telegraph. “I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up because today I am happy to do so. I have been to every party, I have been to every country that I wanted to visit. So I’m 100 percent ready and willing to give my kid that attention.”

The Germany native, who shares the 3-year-old with fiancé Norman Reedus, noted that she “would not have been ready to … properly” give up her former freedoms in her 30s.

Since welcoming her little one, whose name she has yet to reveal, in November 2018, “everything [has] changed” for the National Treasure star, she told the magazine, adding, “It’s such a cliché, but it’s true. The way I look at work is different. I love to work; in fact, I cherish it more today than I did before, but at the same time, you look at everything from a different angle, It’s not: ‘What’s it going to do for my career?’ It’s more about: ‘Could it fit into my schedule? How can I make it work? Is it going to be worthwhile?’”

Kruger now “work[s] less” because she often brings her toddler with her on set. “Things just change when you have a family,” she said. “You want to keep everyone together.”

The former model previously told PorterEdit in January 2019 that she was “too selfish” to have kids at an earlier age.

“But by the time I got to about 35, I thought, ‘Yes, I probably do want one,’” Kruger explained to the outlet at the time. “But then you have to wait for the right person to come along.”

Reedus, 52, is also the father of son Mingus, 22, with his ex-wife, Helena Christensen, and the Walking Dead alum is a “calm” dad to both of his kids.

“He teaches me a lot because he’s done it before,” the Inglorious Basterds star gushed at the time. “There’s definitely something to be said for being with someone who is doing it for the second time.”