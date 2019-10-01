



Her family is never far! Diane Kruger set a sweet photo of Norman Reedus and their daughter as her phone wallpaper.

The actress, 43, shared a screenshot of the song she was listening to on Tuesday, October 1, captioning the Instagram upload with a family of three emoji. Behind the preview for “Into My Arms” by Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, the Walking Dead star, 50, could be seen gazing down at his baby girl. Only her hand was shown, sticking out of a blue and white dress.

The Operative star shared the same father-daughter pic on her Instagram Story, covering her little one’s face once more — this time with Nancy Sinatra’s “My Baby Shot Me Down.”

News broke that she and the actor welcomed their first child together in November 2018. (Reedus welcomed son Mingus, 20, in 1999 with his ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen.) This came six months after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Kruger was pregnant.

The former model spoke to Us exclusively about their then-5-month-old in April, gushing over the little one’s bond with her dad. “He just looks at her with unconditional love,” she explained. “I wish he looked at me like that! … He’s just very great with her.”

Kruger said that Mingus is “great” with their daughter as well. “19 years is a big gap, so he’s stepping up to be this protective big brother,” she told Us at the time.

She and the Ride With Norman Reedus star don’t have any plans to add more babies to their brood, Kruger went on to say. “I’m done!” she told Us. “I think our family is pretty much complete.”

The Bridge alum and Reedus met while costarring in Sky in 2015 and were first spotted out as a couple the following year. The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Golden Globes, and a source told Us exclusively, “[They’re] so different, but they really do work. [She’s] so buttoned up and put together [and he’s] rough around the edges. … They complement each other. Norman is the best guy ever and would do anything for a friend. He takes care of people and is there in a second if anyone needs him.”

