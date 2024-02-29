Drew Barrymore is all about the no-underwear life, and her daughters have taken notice.

“My daughter tries to pants me all the time too because she knows I’m not wearing any underwear,” Barrymore, 48, said during the Thursday, February 29, episode of her eponymous talk show. “It’s a joke. But yeah, I’m like, ‘Just make sure this is an inside-the-house thing.’”

Barrymore shares two daughters, Olive and Frankie, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, and the girls have witnessed their mom’s flair for skipping undergarments.

“I enjoy commando,” Barrymore succinctly added on Thursday.

Her TV sidekick, Ross Mathews, then pressed “why” the actress liked not wearing underwear. “Because it freaks me out,” Mathews, 44, said. “It makes me so — anything could — no. It could go real left.”

Barrymore subsequently explained her perspective.

“You mean like having your daughter come up and pull your pants down?” she joked. “Well, I wear sweatpants. I wear it every day, and there’s just this nice sort of sweatshirt material.”

While Barrymore has made it clear to Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, that pulling her pants down is an inside-the-house-only type of joke, she has been candid about how she’s become a “better” person as a mom.

“Everyone [talks about] that selfish thing with the oxygen mask where you put it on yourself first. I don’t know how to do that. My kids are my North Star,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in her February cover story. “I like myself a lot better as the person I’ve forced myself to become in honor of them.”

She continued at the time, “[Motherhood is] so surreal [for me]. When I see one of my kids going through something that reminds me of something I went through, I just go straight to fear, and then I have to talk myself off the ledge and get proactive and empathetic and [focus on] discipline and boundaries and guidance. ‘How am I going to handle this? Do I have the skill set to fix this?’”

Barrymore further explained to Us that she has “no blueprint” for herself but is laser-focused on doing right by her kids.

“There’s nothing I’ve ever wanted to get more right in my life. But it isn’t a matter of right and wrong. It’s a matter of doing your best,” she said. “Also doing a lot of work and research. The answer doesn’t just land in your lap. You’ve got to go out there and mine for it. Put on that headlamp and go figure it out.”