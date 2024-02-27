Drew Barrymore’s daughter tried to reason with her by bringing up a moment from her past.

“My daughter wants to wear a crop top, I’ll say, ‘No,’ and she’ll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy,’” Barrymore, 49, said during the Tuesday, February 27, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show in conversation with Christina Aguilera.

Barrymore, who shares daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, was featured on the cover of Playboy in 1995.

Aguilera, 43, could relate to Barrymore’s anecdote. (Aguilera shares son Max, 16, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and daughter Summer, 9, with fiancé Matthew Rutler.)

Related: Drew Barrymore’s Cutest Family Photos With Daughters Olive and Frankie Girl gang! Drew Barrymore is a proud mother to her two daughters, Olive and Frankie. “It’s like constantly playing mental chess on how to get something done in that moment, and I hope I’m doing it as gracefully as possible,” the Never Been Kissed actress quipped to InStyle in July 2015 of parenthood. “It’s so amazing—after your kid is […]

“I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps,” Aguilera said. “My daughter wants to wear a crop top, too. And I’m just like, ‘Can we just pull it down?’ Like, I see myself doing that. But I think I always try to instill in her that certain people out there have good intentions and bad intentions.”

She continued, “I don’t want to scare her in one way and be terrified of the world and that everybody is a bad person, because they’re not. But also, I think it’s important for her to have a strong sense of self but also to be very empowered with her body and eventually [what] will be her sexuality. So I want her to just really know herself first.”

Aguilera added that the chaps — which she famously wore for her “Dirrty” music video among other times — and Barrymore’s Playboy cover were both “empowering” for them at the time.

“We were expressing ourselves and how we felt was best for us I think, at the time.” Aguilera said, to which Barrymore interjected, “I loved every minute of it.”

Related: Drew Barrymore’s Best Quotes About Motherhood: ‘This Love Is Beyond Any Love You... Finding her purpose! Drew Barrymore may be an A-list star, but her biggest achievements in life are her two daughters, Olive and Frankie. “They’re my favorite people on the planet,” Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight in 2016, noting that she has become “such a better person” while being a mom. “I always love and try to […]

Aguilera continued, “We didn’t do it for someone else and then there are so many labels and judgments, saying like, ‘Oh, you’re doing it for a guy.’ No, you’re making it about that narrative in your own head. That has nothing to do [with it] … It’s empowering being a female and embracing your body, and everything that makes you feel good or womanly. However that is for yourself to be able to embrace that.”

Barrymore previously opened up about her decision to pose on the cover of Playboy at 19 years old, saying during a February 2023 episode of her talk show that she “was taking [her] power back.”

“When I was doing Playboy and loving it and having so much fun and [I] don’t regret a thing and love it,” she said. “I didn’t know I’d have kids later.”