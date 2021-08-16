Christina Aguilera’s cute kids! The singer has shared so many sweet moments with her two children over the years.

In 2008, the Grammy winner and her then-husband, Jordan Bratman, welcomed their son, Max. While they split three years later, the songwriter moved on with Matthew Rutler, and gave birth to their daughter, Summer, in 2014.

The New York native has maintained an amicable coparenting relationship with Bratman, and the music executive was around to celebrate her 40th birthday with Max in January 2020.

“We make blended families work,” Aguilera captioned an Instagram post at the time. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Prior to the birthday bash, the former couple reunited in 2014 to attend one of Max’s friend’s birthday parties at the beach.

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer was a “very young mom” when she and Bratman welcomed Max, and she doesn’t see herself giving Summer a younger sibling in the future.

“What the universe thinks will be, will be,” Aguilera told Haute Living in September 2019. “Who knows what’s in the future? But as of now, [I’m not planning on more].”

The former Voice coach noted that she considers herself a “huge kid at heart,” thanks to her little ones.

“They give me the opportunity to play and be able to instill and encourage their imaginations,” the actress gushed to the magazine at the time. “You’re part of these amazing little people’s lives, and it teaches you patience and teaches you things about yourself that you don’t like, that you want to work on. It’s a constant journey of learning. They teach me so much, and they challenge me all the time to be better.”

Max and Summer encourage “everything [she’s] decided to do,” Aguilera went on to say. “I made the decision for quite some time not to tour for a while because I thought it was the best thing to make a more stable, routine life for my children,” Aguilera said. “Even when I took the spot on [The Voice], it wasn’t really something I wanted to pursue. I just decided, ‘It keeps me in L.A. and in a place where I can focus on my kids.’”

Keep scrolling to see the Burlesque star’s cutest photos with her son and daughter, from red carpet poses to vacation group shots.