Christina Aguilera Celebrates Daughter Summer’s 7th Birthday: ‘So in Awe’

Celebrating Summer! Christina Aguilera posted a touching tribute for her daughter’s 7th birthday.

“We’re celebrating Summer Rain all week and Leo lioness energy all month,” the singer, 40, captioned a Tuesday, August 17, Instagram slideshow. “Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit. Time moves too fast, but every year I’m so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be! You are so loved by all around you and inspire us to see the world brighter because of you and the special energy you radiate! Mommy loves you so much!”

The Grammy winner shared throwback mother-daughter photos in the social media upload, from them cuddling in onesies to giggling in bed.

The New York native shares her youngest child with Matthew Rutler. When Summer arrived in August 2014, she joined big brother Max, 13, whom Aguilera welcomed with ex Jordan Bratman in 2008.

Raising the siblings has “challenge[d]” the songwriter to be a better person, she told Haute Living in September 2019.

“I’m a huge kid at heart, and they give me the opportunity to play and be able to instill and encourage their imaginations,” the former Voice judge explained at the time. “You’re part of these amazing little people’s lives, and it teaches you patience and teaches you things about yourself that you don’t like, that you want to work on. It’s a constant journey of learning. They teach me so much.”

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer noted at the time that she has been “influenced” by Max and Summer to make certain career choices.

“I made the decision for quite some time not to tour for a while because I thought it was the best thing to make a more stable, routine life for my children,” the actress explained to the magazine. “Even when I took the spot on [The Voice], it wasn’t really something I wanted to pursue. I just decided, ‘It keeps me in L.A. and in a place where I can focus on my kids.’”

Aguilera clarified that she is intentional about not “losing” herself to motherhood.

“I need to make sure that … I always stay grounded in what’s important for me,” the Burlesque star said at the time. “Because that’s part of the example I want to impose on them: to follow your heart and not lose yourself when life changes.”