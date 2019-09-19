



It’s tough to say goodbye — even for a royal! Duchess Meghan was “nervous” to leave her 4-month-old son, Archie, and return to her royal duties, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The insider tells Us that the former Suits star, 38 — who shares Archie with her husband, Prince Harry — was anxious to leave her newborn at home as she attended a launch event for her capsule clothing collection with Smart Works, a nonprofit dedicated to providing women with the tools necessary to enter the workforce, in London on September 12. The appearance marked the duchess’ official return to work since Archie’s birth in May.

“Meghan had mixed feelings about going back to work,” the source says. “She loves motherhood and was nervous about leaving Archie.”

Though the former Tig writer was hesitant to separate from her baby for the event, in the end, the insider says, “She’s a career girl at heart.”

The California native, who is a royal patron of Smart Works, curated a five-piece Smart Set for the charity, which includes clothing items suited for interviews and new jobs. For each piece sold, another will be donated to the nonprofit, which helps unemployed women find jobs.

“Meghan always loved fashion, and as a true feminist, empowering other women is something she really values,” the source continues.

Though new to the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex’s charity work isn’t going unnoticed in Kensington Palace, especially in the eyes of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The queen is very supportive of Meghan’s comeback,” the insider says.

As for who is babysitting Archie while Meghan is off at work, the source shares that the duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland, is planning to spend more time in the U.K. as her daughter’s royal duties intensify.

“They have a great mother-daughter relationship, and FaceTime every day,” the insider notes.

