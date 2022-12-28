Baby on board! Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov unveiled the sex of their first child while celebrating with their Dancing With the Stars family.

“IT’S A … BABY GIRL 💗💗💗🎉🎉🎉,” the couple announced via Instagram on Tuesday, December 27.

The professional dancers shared a video from their sex reveal party, which included games, drinks and pink balloons dropping from the ceiling above all their guests. The event also served as a 30th birthday bash for Karagach, who blew out candles on a cake before the night came to an end.

“Pasha and I are OVER THE MOON to finally share [this] beautiful news with you!!!!” the New York native wrote alongside the video. “This is a birthday I’ll never forget. I want to thank Pasha for making this day so special for me.”

Karagach gushed over her husband, whom she wed in 2014, adding: “From the morning love notes and flowers to the games and festivities at night, thank you for spoiling me with love. I couldn’t have ask[ed] for a better day and better people to be surrounded by. Thank you for celebrating me and baby girl!!!”

The duo received an outpouring of love on Tuesday, including messages of well-wishes from the Dancing With the Stars community.

“OMG OMG OMG YAY!!! Baby girl 😭💕💕💕,” pro Lindsay Arnold commented, while Peta Murgatroyd added, “The best!!!! 💕💕💕.”

Pregnant Jenna Johnson chimed in: “She’s about to be the most BEAUTIFUL baby everrrrrr 💗💗.”

Pashkov’s season 31 dance partner, Teresa Giudice, also sent her best, writing, “So happy for you guys it’s a girl 💕.”

One month prior, the couple announced via Instagram that they are expecting baby No. 1. “Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” Karagach wrote in November. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

A few days later, the pregnant star gave fans a glimpse at her growing baby bump. The lovebirds continued to toast to their future as a family of three on Sunday, December 25, by sharing a few snaps from their maternity photo shoot.

“Merry Christmas✨ Love, The Pashkov’s,” the twosome captioned the holiday pictures.

Shortly after ringing in Christmas, Karagach turned 30. She documented the milestone birthday by sharing another pregnancy snap with her Instagram fans.

“This is 30 🤍✨,” the Latin dancer captioned a bare-belly photo. “Best birthday yet. Thank you all for your beautiful messages. I can’t wait to celebrate.”