Ed Kelce Recalls Being ‘Surprised’ By Son Travis Kelce’s Wisdom

Ed Kelce recalled son Travis Kelce’s inspiring attitude when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end teamed up with brother Jason Kelce for a holiday album.

“He was talking about, ‘These things aren’t in my wheelhouse. This isn’t the kind of stuff I’m really good at,’” Ed said of Travis, 34, on the Thursday, August 22, episode of the “Hidden Pearls” podcast. “He said, ‘But I’m learning. I’m making mistakes.’”

Ed continued, “And then he turned around and gave me the quote from [Thomas] Edison. He said, ‘Edison didn’t fail making lightbulbs. He learned how not to make them until he got it right.’”

Ed was “surprised” by Travis’ insight. “I said, ‘Didn’t expect that from you, Trav, but glad to hear that,’” Ed said, noting that Travis is “doing a song with Jason for this year, too.”

Travis and Jason, 36, sang a duet on the Eagles’ second annual holiday album, A Philly Special Christmas Special. Ahead of its release, the NFL shared a video via TikTok of Jason asking Travis to appear on the song.

“It’s like two people fighting, but then they really love each other. It kind of works really good for our relationship,” Jason told Travis during a phone call. “I think it could be a look at the relationship of two brothers and how much you’re wrapped up in your family’s lives and how much that impacts where you end up in life.”

While Travis’ side of the conversation wasn’t recorded, he seemingly agreed with little hesitation. Jason concluded the phone call by stating, “Glad you’re game. It will be fun.”

Despite seemingly joining the tune without much convincing, Travis previously hinted that he wasn’t confident in his singing abilities — until after they recorded the song.

“Not saying it was good by any means, I’m just saying they made it sound extremely better than what I felt like I left that studio thinking,” Travis said during an episode of his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast.

After the album dropped in November 2023, Travis and Jason’s track “Fairytale of Philadelphia” debuted at No. 8 on Apple Music charts. “This is incredibly humbling, thank you to all for supporting!!” Jason wrote via X at the time, alongside a screenshot of the charts.

While Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, didn’t make an appearance on the Eagles’ Christmas album, Jason teased that she could be part of another one. (Travis and the Eras Tour performer, 34, have been dating since summer 2023.)

“That would be pretty incredible,” Jason said of the possibility during an October 2023 appearance on the Today show. “But maybe in the future.”