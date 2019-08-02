



What a year! Eliza Dushku and Peter Palandjian tied the knot in August 2018 and welcomed their first child together on Thursday, August 1.

The actress posted a photo to her Instagram of her husband holding up their newborn son. “Our BABY = #Bourne✨,” she wrote. “Can you feel the love, Philip “Bourne” !? 🦁🥰😝 So 🙏 for all this love ♥️”

Us Weekly broke the news in February that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 38, was pregnant. “We’re just very excited,” the actress told Us exclusively at the time. “We just got married in August. It’s a special year for us.”

She went on to say, “I’ve been really excited about what I’m doing with my life these days. I’ve been living in Boston. I’m about to be a senior in college. I’m studying holistic healing and addiction and trauma. And I’m newly married and I’m just so excited about this next chapter in my life. You know, I’ve been acting since I was 9 years old and I’m sort of finding these new things that I’m really excited about. It’s been a big year, but a great year.”

The couple posed for pics at a Mapplethorpe screening that day, and the Bring It On actress’ baby bump was on display in a black dress.

Since the announcement, Dushku continued showing off her budding belly on social media from mirror selfies to baseball game pics and more.

Dushku and the Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation CEO, 55, wed in their Boston hometown one year after announcing that they were engaged. Their ceremony was in a courtyard outside the Boston Public Library.

“YES!!! Absolutely, my love,” the actress captioned a PDA pic with the former tennis player after the proposal. “#BostonBorn #BostonBred #BostonSoonToBeWed.”

Dushku previously dated Rick Fox from 2009 to 2014, while Palandjian is the father of four children from a previous relationship: Manon, Petros, Margot and Madelon.

