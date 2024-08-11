Ella Mai Seemingly Gave Birth to 1st Baby With Olympian Jayson Tatum

Ella Mai has seemingly given birth to her first baby with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

The pair were seen posing with the newborn after Tatum, 26, and his teammates won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Team USA beat France 98-87 in Bercy Arena on Saturday, August 10.)

In a pic uploaded via The Shade Room, Tatum and Mai, 29, were all smiles with the newborn and his 6-year-old son, Jayson “Deuce” Christopher Tatum Jr. The duo were also joined by Tatum’s mother, Brandy Cole, and his grandma, per Page Six.

Mai has not confirmed Tatum’s paternity. Us Weekly reached out to both Mai and Tatum’s rep for comment.

Fans learned of Mai’s pregnancy when she debuted a baby bump at the 2024 NBA finals in June. At the time, Tatum and the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks.

Through the years, Tatum and the “Boo’d Up” singer have been tight-lipped about their relationship. Mai sparked romance rumors with Tatum in 2019 when she was spotted sitting courtside at one of his basketball games.

Years later, Mai was asked about the speculation during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” — and played coy with her response.

“There’s rumors that you’re a Boston Celtics fan,” co-host DJ Envy said in 2022, to which Mai replied, “Oh really?”

When DJ Envy suggested Mai could be “possibly dating a Boston Celtic,” Mai didn’t confirm or deny the idea. “I’m a basketball fan, definitely,” she said. “But you know, I’m not one to talk about my dating life.”

Tatum became a dad in 2017 when he and his high school girlfriend, Toriah Lachell, welcomed Deuce during his rookie year in the NBA. Tatum recalled his first year in the league during a post-game press conference in 2022, calling it “the biggest year of my life.”

“My mindset was not to sacrifice either. I was going to be the best father as well as the best basketball player,” Tatum said at the time. “And there was no guideline or there was no exact way to do it. It was all about what was natural.”

Tatum noted that he’s around Deuce “every day.” He added, “I think being able to go through this journey together — because I was 19 when I got drafted — it’s kind of like we’re growing up together. As he’s gotten older, I’m going through my career, sharing these moments, experiencing this together as we grow up, I think it’s the coolest part for me.”