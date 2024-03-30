J.J. Watt clapped back at comments on social media about his son’s wardrobe.

Watt, 34, responded to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) who criticized the outfit he had put his son in for a day out in London. Watt posted the photos of Koa, 15 months, wearing a little grey peacoat via X on Friday, March 29.

“Instead of dressing him as an infant model, why not put him in COMFORTABLE clothes that fit,” a commenter responded via X. “We will still think he is cute no matter what he is wearing.”

Watt quickly responded. “Cheers Dee, I appreciate the parenting advice! Koa has other jackets, but he runs and grabs this one every single morning when he wants to go on a walk,” he wrote via X on Friday. “Want to know what’s not comfortable? You thinking you know when my son is comfortable.”

The former Arizona Cardinals player and his wife, Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Ohai Watt, whom he married in 2020, welcomed Koa in October 2022. Watt spoke exclusively with Us Weekly in February about the amount of work that goes into being a dad and what he wished he knew before welcoming his first child.

“It’s a good and a bad thing, but the amount of time and energy required,” Watt told Us. “Everybody tries to tell you. My brother [Derek Watt] has two kids … I’d ask him, ‘Hey, can you come on this trip with us?’ And he’d be like, ‘I have two kids.’ And I’d be like, ‘Well, yeah, you can just leave for a weekend.’”

Watt went on to describe fatherhood as both “tiring” and “time consuming,” while also being the “happiest,” “greatest” thing to happen to him. He also admitted that it took becoming a father to understand that leaving the kids for a weekend is a bigger task than he originally thought.

“You can’t just get up and go do whatever you want. You have a human being to take care of,” he said. “But I think on the same side is the amount of energy that they give you and the amount of life that they give you. It is the coolest thing ever to see that youthfulness and to be reinvigorated by that energy.”

After 10 seasons with the Houston Texans and two with the Arizona Cardinals, Watt announced his retirement from the NFL following the 2022 season, citing Koa’s birth as a major influence on his decision.

“I want to try and be the best father that I can be, and I know that takes a lot of time and energy and commitment,” the former defensive end told Us. “Football also takes a lot of time, energy, and commitment. And I had a great career. I’m very proud of it and had a lot of fun, but I’m really looking forward to and enjoying being a dad.”