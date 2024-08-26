Former NBA player Matt Barnes‘ son Isaiah is recovering after a recent visit to the ER.

Barnes, 44, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 25, to offer an update on his teenage son, who experienced a few different obstacles before his hospitalization. “My guys had a tough week. Hit by a car while jogging Wednesday 🤦🏽‍♂️ had a bad stomach ache Friday tried to play through the Mamba Invitational,” he wrote.

Isaiah didn’t tell his parents — Barnes and his ex-wife, Gloria Govan — about his health issue.

“Couldn’t sleep all Friday night decided to FINALLY tell his mom & I yesterday when he couldn’t move. I took him to the emergency room & he had to have emergency appendix surgery,” Barnes continued. “Doctor said it was the largest appendix he had ever seen that hadn’t ruptured 🙏🏽.”

The retired athlete uploaded a photo of his son in a hospital bed, adding, “Appreciate the love & support from family & friends!! We’re headed home ❤️.”

Govan, 39, who was married to Barnes from 2013 to 2016, also documented her child’s hospital visit. Isaiah’s twin brother, Carter, was at a basketball tournament while his sibling was “waiting on surgery.”

“It’s minor… kinda,” Govan wrote via Instagram. “An appendicitis but still!”

Isaiah reposted his father’s update via his Instagram Story, adding, “Been one tough week man.”

The teen has since shared a photo of him getting picked up from the hospital. “Discharged,” Isaiah captioned the post, which included the prayer hands emoji. “Thank you to everyone for the prayers.”

Isaiah and Carter reunited after the operation. A video shared via social media showed the twins hugging as Carter checked out his brother’s new scar, saying, “Missed you, man.”

Barnes played in the NBA for 14 seasons, including two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, four with the Los Angeles Clippers and a brief stint with the Sacramento Kings. He announced his retirement in December 2017 and has since appeared on ESPN as an analyst.

Along with Isaiah and Carter, Barnes is also the father of 6-year-old son Ashton, whom he shares with his fiancée, model Anansa Sims. Barnes often documents his kids’ major milestones via social media and recently showed off a tattoo in honor of his and Sims’ blended family.

“So Beautiful Baby! 🥹❤️ The meaning, the symbolism, the love, the dedication, the tribute to our family and love we all share together 🙏🏽 Love is an action word and Baby you show us daily with the things you do, not just say,” Sims captioned the post earlier this month. “A Partner, Best Friend, Father, Father Figure, Protector, Provider, True Example of a Man. I’m grateful for how you love us all out loud. Loving each other and loving all of our kids as our own is an answered prayer of mine ❤️ Blended and Blessed ♾️ I love you ❤️😘 My Man My Man My Man 😍.”