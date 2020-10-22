No Malcolm in the Middle monikers! Frankie Muniz will not be naming his baby-to-be after the Fox show’s titular character.

“We have picked a name for our little boy,” the actor, 34, tweeted on Wednesday, October 21. “Take a guess. You’ll never get it.”

The New Jersey native added, “No. I’m not naming my son Malcolm.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum and his wife, Paige Price, announced last month that they are expecting their first child. “When we found out … I think we were both in a state of disbelief,” the pregnant star said in a September YouTube video. “We knew that we wanted this, but we were told that our chances weren’t that great. The struggle of going to every doctor’s appointment made me feel less and less like a woman. I’m excited to say that we beat the odds and we’re officially 15 weeks along and counting.”

The Big Fat Liar star chimed in, “We’re both really excited for the future. We can’t wait to meet our little one.”

On Saturday, October 17, the pair shared photos from their sex reveal party. “BABY BOY!” Muniz wrote via Instagram. “March 2021!”

Price added with a post of her own: “It was so nice to have our closest friends and our loved ones around to cut the cake and share in the excitement. … We are SO EXCITED for our little one!!”

She and Muniz started dating in 2016 and got engaged two years later. In October 2019, the couple eloped, tying the knot for the second time in February.

The Pennsylvania native helps her husband cope with his memory loss due to his multiple concussions, which Muniz addressed during an October 2017 DWTS episode. “She writes literally in detail … a journal that I can look at any day,” he explained. “It does bring me back there because there is really cool, amazing details.”

Muniz went on to tell Us Weekly and other reporters at the time: “I don’t really have any memories of being on [Malcolm in the Middle]. My memory of being on the show is seeing the episode and seeing the show. … It’s a weird thing.”